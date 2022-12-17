mypanhandle.com
by: Kaleigh Tingelstad
Posted: Dec 17, 2022 / 10:59 PM CST
Updated: Dec 17, 2022 / 10:59 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Rutherford Girls Basketball team picked up their second straight 50 point win beating Leon 70-20 Saturday afternoon.
The Rams improved to 10-1 and will host Mosley on Thursday, December 22.
