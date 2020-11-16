Rutherford cancels FHSAA playoff game with Gadsden County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Rutherford-Gadsden County playoff game set for Friday night has now been canceled.

Rutherford school officials said the reason for the cancellation was due to a COVID-19 related issue and out of an abundance of caution they are withdrawing from this week’s contest.

The game was a Class 4A regional semifinals matchup. With the cancellation, Rutherford’s season is now over.

“We are saddened that our players will not have the opportunity to continue in the state playoffs, but we are thankful that we made it through the entire regular season and the first round of the state playoffs without any disruptions,” Rutherford athletic director Kirk Harrell wrote in a press release. “While we are disappointed in our season-ending in this manner, we celebrate the team’s successful season.”

The Rams finish the season 4-5.