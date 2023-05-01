SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — The Rutherford football team begins spring football under first-year head coach Albert Floyd.

This is Floyd’s first head coaching position, but he’s been coaching in Bay County for over a decade, most recently, he spent last season as the Mosley defensive line coach.

Now he is stepping into a program with a rich history but has struggled in recent years, going 1-9 last season.

“Develop those relationships with them,” Floyd said. “As soon as you develop those relationships with them, they run through a brick wall for you and do whatever you need them to do.”

Floyd has also been working on growing the program and getting more players in the weight room.

There will be some new faces on the field this year, with some athletes transferring in, including Cedric Andrews from Bay High.

“It’s really about getting out of yourself and getting into the team,” Floyd said. “I think we really focus on that and we got some stuff that we need to prove, but we need to prove it to ourselves before we prove to anybody else.”

The Rams will play in a spring jamboree with three other high schools, Bozeman, Arnold, and Holmes County, on Thursday, May 18.