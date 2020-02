PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Rutherford boys basketball team beat Pensacola 68-66 in overtime for the Class 4A District 1 Championship.

“A lot of people saying the programs down stuff like that and they showed a lot of heart tonight,” Rutherford boys basketball head coach Rhondie Ross said.

Rutherford will begin state tournament play at home on Thursday night.