Rutherford boys basketball team sharing their gym with Mosley

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – The Rutherford boys basketball team isn’t wasting a second of the time they have been given and are back on the court once again.

However, they are not the only boys basketball team practicing in the Ram House right now. They have opened up their facilities to Mosley’s squad while the Dolphins new court is getting put down.

“Mosley comes in here they work out. Coach Memmen and I are pretty close friends so we talk all the time, we share ideas and things of that nature,” Rutherford head boys basketball coach Rhondie Ross said. “So it’s pretty cool to have them in our gym and if something ever happens to our gym they can return the favor. “

The Rams players said it’s a little strange to see one of their rivals using their court to practice, but they are all happy to help them out right now as they know what it’s like to not have a place to practice in.

“We are all there for each other at the end of the day. That’s all that really matters,” Rutherford basketball player Kaison Lundy said. “At the end of the day, it’s bigger than basketball. They’re getting their gym done, but it’s weird, it’s weird.”

For now, the local teams are all in this together as it’s a strange time for everyone in the county and the country.

The Rams can at least enjoy the time they have with each other and being back on the hardwood together.

“It’s the summertime, we’re not really getting to play games, we don’t get to go to camps and stuff like that,” Ross said. “I’m just happy to get in the gym, this is a home for me, a home away from home.”