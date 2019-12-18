Rutherford boys basketball ready for holiday tournaments

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Rutherford boys basketball team is getting ready for two holiday tournaments in December.

The Rams just recently got back from a tournament in Atlanta where they played some tough competition.

Rams head coach Rhondie Ross said it was good experience for them to play a different set of teams.

“The good book says iron sharpens iron so I think we go against some of these really good teams, it can’t do anything but help us. Like I said, you are playing against someone you don’t typically play against so I think it will give us confidence I hope moving forward,” Ross said. “If we are fortunate enough to make it to the playoffs and play a team like that, it won’t be something that’s new to us.”

Rutherford came back to Panama City with a 5-2 record and are now ready for the Cottondale Hometown Classic starting on Friday.

Last year, the Rams didn’t do so well in the classic, going 1-1.

“We are gonna redeem ourselves and come back and play better. We’re gonna get better by each game,” Ross said.

The Rams take on Malone on Friday night. Ross said they should not underestimate this team.

“They may be a 1A school, but they have multiple state championships, they have great tradition over there, they have two really great guards,” Ross said.

The Rams take on Malone at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in Cottondale.