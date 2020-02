SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – It’s not everyday the Rutherford boys basketball team gets to play in the afternoon, but on Tuesday, the Rams took on Niceville at 2 o’clock.

The day game didn’t phase the Rams, who beat the Eagles 55-47.

Rutherford improves to 18-5 on the season and will take on Mosley on Friday for their final regular season game of the year.