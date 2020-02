PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Rutherford boys basketball team beat Bay 60-46 Friday night.

The Rams are 2-0 against the Tornadoes this season.

Rutherford improves to 17-5 on the season and will take on Niceville on Tuesday.

Bay falls to 15-9 and the Tornadoes will take on Franklin County on Tuesday.