Rutherford baseball works toward second season under head coach Jamie Bukowski

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Rutherford baseball team had one of the best starts the program has seen in a few years during the shortened 2020 season.

First year head coach, Jamie Bukowski, and the Rams were aiming to live out their season motto “Change the Culture” as they started off 4-1.

“It was nothing against previous years, it was just we just kind of wanted a fresh start here we wanted to hit the reset button,” Bukowski said.

The fresh start made the cancelation of spring seasons especially disappointing for Rutherford. The Rams were also being led by a talented group of seniors.

“For me it was very heart breaking and I can only imagine how heart breaking it was for our seniors,” Bukowski said.

The returning underclassman are now planning to use what the seniors taught them as they work toward next spring.

“They always taught me how to like use my body get in front of the ball block it up,” player Preston Holland said.

Traditionally, high school baseball teams would be gearing up for summer games, but that can’t happen until Bay District Schools moves to phase three.

“When the fall comes and school start we’ll be able to do a little more on the field,” Bukowski said.

There is no word at this time when Bay District Schools will implement phase three.