PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Rutherford baseball team’s scoreboard is up and ready to go.

Their old scoreboard was damaged in Hurricane Michael. The new scoreboard arrived at the beginning of the season and they were hoping to get it installed sometime during the year.

The Rams were 4-1 when the season was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Bay District Schools have banned all sports practices and games until April 15. The Rams are hopeful to get to use their new scoreboard then.