PHILADELPHIA, PA. (WMBB) – Rutherford High School and Gulf Coast State College alum, Nick Nelson pitched a scoreless inning for the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the World Series Tuesday night.

Making his 2022 postseason debut, Nelson worked around a pair of walks in the eighth inning to keep Philadelphia’s shutout intact.

Gulf Coast Athletic Director Mike Kandler, Nelson’s coach in college, said what he has done is truly a historic accomplishment for Bay County.

“The percentages are really small that that’s ever going to happen, but it’s not impossible,” Kandler said. And Nick is living proof of that. You know, Nick is unique. He wasn’t a big travel ball guy, he didn’t go all over the world playing, basically, every team he ever played for as an amateur was housed here in Bay County. Whether it be the Black Sox in the summer or whether it was Rutherford High School or Gulf Coast, he always was a local guy and he played locally and ended up playing for all the marbles.”

Nelson is not the only former Commodore playing in the World Series, as Will Smith was named to the Houston Astros’ final roster.

Gulf Coast is the only collegiate program in the nation with a player on a World Series roster is each of the past two years.