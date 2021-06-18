Rutherford alum Tawanna Meadows to race in 100m Olympic Trial Prelim

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Rutherford alum Tawanna Meadows is getting set to compete in the 100m Olympic Trials Prelim on Saturday night in Eugene, Oregon.

The class of 2004 Ram has had quite the running career as she ran for Team USA and won a gold medal in the women’s 4x200m relay at IAAF world relays in 2014.

Meadows is one of the most decorated track & field athletes in Troy University’s history as she still holds school records in the 4x100m relay (45.40), 4x200m relay (1:37.49), sprint medley relay (3:59.84), 100m dash (11.26) and 200m dash (23.14).



Aa a NCAA Championship qualifier in 2008, Meadows was named the Sun Belt Conference Female Outdoor Track & Field Athlete of the Year and the Sun Belt Conference Female Indoor Track & Field Co-Performer of the Year that same year.