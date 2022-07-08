PHILADELPHIA, PA. (WMBB) – Rutherford High School and Gulf Coast State College alum Nick Nelson has filled a key role for the Philadelphia Phillies’ bullpen this season.

Nelson was drafted to the New York Yankees from Gulf Coast State College in 2016 and was called up to the major leagues in 2020.

In two seasons with the Yankees, Nelson had just one win on the mound but has three already this season with the Phillies.

Nelson pitched two scoreless innings Thursday against the Nationals and has been effective lately as the bridge between the starter and back-end of the Phillies’ bullpen.

Over his last four appearances, Nelson has pitched 7⅔ scoreless innings, put only four men on base and struck out seven.