PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Florida Roots ’06 boys and girls club soccer teams qualified for the National Cups Finals in Denver.

The teams are made up of athletes born in or before 2006 (17U) and won the Florida Cup to qualify for the highly competitive national tournament in Colorado.

Arnold junior Preston Cooley said not many people know who they are, but they are working on changing that.

“It really feels good because like, everybody always doubts us,” Cooley said. “They always see us, and they’re like, ‘These kids can’t be that good.’ And then we get out there and show them what we’re really made of.”

Seven Panhandle high schools are represented between the two Roots teams; Arnold, Bay, Mosley, North Bay Haven, South Walton, Niceville and Fort Walton Beach.

South Walton senior Macy Chambers said they’re rivals during school season but teammates in the summer.

“It’s super competitive,” Chambers said. “Because it’s so funny when we’re out on the field, like whenever we’re playing high school, playing against each other, we’re always like talking to each other kind of nitpicking everybody just because we are all competitive. But we know whenever it’s time to come back together, we do come back together and we put all of that aside and we just come back together and play like a team.”

Despite coming from rival high schools, Bay senior Emily Rollins and South Walton junior Aliza Mannon agree that the team’s strong bond is what has brought them this far.

“Our chemistry is amazing,” Rollins said. “We know each other, we love to play with each other, and we’re just such a tight-knit team.”

“We get together, we do pickleball sometimes we do dinners, and it’s really about the chemistry and we’re all friends outside of this,” Mannon said.

For the Roots girl’s team, only 14 teams from around the nation qualified for the highly competitive national tournament. Niceville senior Isabella Huston said to be the best, you have to beat the best.

“If you play against a slower team, you’re going to play at that slower pace,” Huston said. “But playing against like these harder teams, it really makes you like really want it more and like get more competitive and really start training harder and at a faster pace.”

Winning the Florida Cup was a major goal for the Roots, but now they feel a national title is just within their reach.

“I feel like we do definitely have a chance of going out and winning,” Chamber said. “Since we have been playing together for so long, the chemistry is just so strong but it is going to be interesting seeing how we compete with them. Just seeing that we have no idea how those teams play because they don’t travel over here. We don’t travel over there unless it is for these big tournaments.”

The Roots ’06 boys will head out to Denver first, beginning play on Wednesday, July 5.

The girls will go out there just a couple of weeks later, beginning their tournament on Tuesday, July 18.