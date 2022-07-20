PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Port St. Joe alum and former Philadelphia Phillies center fielder, Roman Quinn, plans to sign with the Tampa Bay Rays.

According to his agent, Quinn took a physical Wednesday, and pending the results, plans to join the Rays in their away series with the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

Quinn elected free agency after being designated for assignment by the Phillies in early June.

He signed a minor league deal with the Royals and has since been with the Omaha Storm Chasers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Royals.

In his time with the Storm Chasers, he played just seven games but hit well. Despite a batting line of .250/.406/.500, the Royals let him go on Tuesday.

Quinn, 29, has gotten all of his MLB action in a Phillies uniform so far, playing 201 games with them since 2016.