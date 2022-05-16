STARKVILLE, MS. (WMBB) – Mosley alum and Mississippi State second baseman RJ Yeager was named a Ferriss Trophy finalist on Monday morning.

Yeager was one of five nominees listed as finalists for the award, which is presented to the Most Outstanding College Player in the state of Mississippi.

The award is named in memory of Dave “Bo” Ferriss, a former MLB star and coach at Delta State University.

The senior transfer from Mercer quickly adjusted to SEC play and leads the league with 41 hits and 13 home runs in conference play.

In total, he has a team-leading .317 batting average, 17 home runs, 52 RBI, 59 hits, 37 runs, 14 doubles, and one triple.