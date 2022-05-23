PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – North Bay Haven Athletic Director Dustin Rennspies announced Monday morning that he would be stepping down and Cody Chizmar would be taking over as the head baseball coach.

Chizmar is a Bay County native who graduated from Bay High School and played baseball at Gulf Coast State College and Auburn University Montgomery.

Chizmar started his coaching career as an assistant coach at Mosley High School for four years between 2011-2014. He spent one year at Bay High School in 2015-2016 before becoming the Head Coach at Rutherford High School. During those 3 years, 2017-2019, Chizmar led the Rams to the playoffs in both 2017 and 2019.

Chizmar was the assistant coach of the Buccaneers baseball team this past season and said he took the position for the players, and because he believes the program can become an annual powerhouse in the near future.

“I think we can, I wouldn’t be doing this if I didn’t think we could,” Chizmar said. “Our goal is to win a district championship and we’ll set goals after that. But you have to be realistic in your expectations for your goals, and right now, we’re not shooting to be the state championship baseball team, we’re shooting to get better and better and better every day and if we can do that daily, in the end, it will work out for us,”

Rennspies said he stepped down because he wanted to focus more on his responsibilities as AD by helping all of the Buccaneer’s sports teams in every way he could.