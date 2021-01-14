Rams eager to take the court against Mosley

(WMBB)– The Rutherford Rams have had a whole week to practice for the Mosley Dolphins without having played a game. Rams head coach Rhondie Ross said he thinks his players are over the monotony of practice and ready to take on the Dolphins.

Rutherford is coming off a big win over their other crosstown rivals, the Bay Tornadoes.

“It gives the kids confidence and stuff like that, you know we had like three days to prepare… when you’re prepared, it’s going to give you some confidence,” Ross said.

The Rams have not picked up a win over Mosley since 2019, last season the Dolphins won both matchups.

“Over the summer they beat us a few times, so it’s just going to be fun to play against them, and I’m trying to win, we are all trying to win,” Rutherford basketball player Malik Stoval said.

Tip-off at Rutherford is set for 7 p.m. on Friday we will have highlights of the matchup on News 13.