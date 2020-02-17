Ram returns home and wins district championship

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Rutherford boys basketball team beat Pensacola in overtime of Saturday night’s Class 4A District 1 Championship game.

The win was big for the team who missed the playoffs last year for the first time in about a decade.

It was also a special night for junior Malik Stovall. The guard played for the Tigers last season when his family was displaced by Hurricane Michael.

Stovall said he built great relationships with his former teammates in Pensacola but he is glad to be back with the Rams. The junior played a key role in the team’s win. In overtime he made a layup and free throw to secure the Rams’ win.

“It felt great like I wanted to come back and my mom came back I feel like she came back for me and to do this for the school like I feel good about it,” Stovall said.

The Rams will host Bolles on Thursday night for a Class 4A Regional Quarterfinal Game.