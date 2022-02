PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Las Vegas Raiders hired Campbellton native Champ Kelly to be their new assistant general manager on Wednesday.

Kelly comes to the Raiders after working seven seasons with the Chicago Bears, where he was most recently their assistant director of player personnel.

Kelly was interview for the Bears and Raiders GM positions as well.

Kelly is best known in the Panhandle for his “Champ Camp”, which he has brought to the area for several years now.