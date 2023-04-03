NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Raider faithful celebrated the Northwest Florida State women’s basketball team and their national championship win.

The Raiders won the title game 66-63 over Trinity Valley Community College in a thrilling overtime battle.

Northwest Florida State has notched three consecutive state titles with the Men’s and Women’s basketball teams.

The Lady Raiders have won five straight conference titles. The Men won the Panhandle Conference this year and won the State tournament, but fell short in the national title game.

“You have to pinch yourself sometimes when you see so much success, but you have to keep remind yourself why you’re having success,” Northwest Florida State Athletic Director Ramsey Ross said. “So we always stay grounded here. We always want to make sure we’re doing it the right way.”