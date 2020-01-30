Rachel Johnson leads Lady Indians to win over Pensacola State

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– The Chipola College women’s basketball team beat Pensacola State 84-79 on Wednesday night.

Sophomore Rachel Johnson led the team in scoring with 29 points on the night.

Chipola had to rely on several bench players in the game with a few key players out due to injury.

“I was pleased with our kids that came off the bench they played tough hard played well I thought our offense was pretty good,” Chipola women’s basketball head coach Greg Franklin said.

Next up for the Lady Indians is a game at Gulf Coast on Saturday.