PYFA cheerleaders wrap up season with competition at Aaron Bessent Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panhandle Youth Football Association cheerleaders wrapped up their fall season with a huge competition at Aaron Bessent Park on Sunday.

Nearly 50 teams of multiple age groups were represented and Jackson County Predators head cheer coach, Tiffanie Jenkins said it was a great way to end the season.

“It’s just a fun experience, it’s happy, it’s a time to show your talent,” Jenkins said. “To go out here and represent your community, your county, so we’re happy to be here.”

South Walton head coach of the peewee one team, Rebecca Balkcom, said her squad spent many hours practicing this year, and that it was exciting to see their finished product.

“These girls have worked so hard and we just wanted them to have fun today, and enjoy their hard work,” Balkcom said.

The PYFA awarded first place in each age division, an overall team spirit award, and overall PYFA cheer champion.