PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Publix Sports Park in Panama City Beach is prepared for a busy summer.

Just this weekend, the park hosted the first session of the Grand Slam World Series with 210 teams competing.

Along with that, 25 teams competed in the Southern Edge Lacrosse Gulf Coast Classic.

A lot of activity will be taking place at the park all summer with all different sports from lacrosse to baseball.

Park General Manager, Mike Higgins is excited for what this summer brings.

“We’re in the middle of our busy season right now. We’re definitely in stride,” said Higgins. We have ten weeks where we really don’t have any off days where no activity is here at the park. It’s been really busy and we just completed one of our busiest weekends of the year, so its been exciting and it’s what were here for.”

You can visit playpanamacitybeach.com to see what sports are going on.