PORT ST, JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – Port St. Joe rising senior DJ Oliver announced his commitment to play football at the University of South Florida on Friday.

The star running back compiled over 2,000 total yards in the 2021 season with 30 touchdowns to go along and was ranked second in the state in Class 1A in both rushing yards and total points scored.

Oliver is the nephew of three-time super bowl champion running back LeGarrette Blount.