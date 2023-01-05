PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Port St. Joe native and former Alabama 5-star running back, Trey Sanders announced his decision to transfer to TCU on Thursday afternoon.

Sanders is one of the highest-recruited players to ever get their start in the Panhandle and entered the transfer portal on November 22 after spending three seasons at Alabama.

He fell in the depth charts and was limited to 14 carries this season but had 448 rushing yards on 102 carries in his first two seasons for the Crimson Tide.

Sanders made a remarkable comeback in 2020 after getting into a car accident. He had to be life-flighted to Bay Medical with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sanders was ESPN’s No. 16 overall recruit in the 2019 class and the No. 1 running back in the nation according to 24/7 Sports.

He is the third Alabama player to transfer to TCU, who will compete against Georgia for the national title on Monday, following behind receiver JoJo Earle and offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer.

Sanders will have two years of eligibility and could be the replacement for TCU’s lead back, Kendre Miller, who is expected to be taken in the 2023 NFL Draft.