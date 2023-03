PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Port St. Joe native, Roman Quinn has been phenomenal batting for the Cleveland Guardians in limited spring training action.

In two games with the Guardians, Quinn tallied 3 HR and 6 RBI in just 5 AB.

Quinn, 29, is in camp as an external invite on a minor-league deal, so in order to make the Opening Day lineup, it will require a 40-man roster move.