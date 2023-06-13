PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Port St. Joe High School alum, Darian Mills earned first team All-American honors in his freshman track and field season at Thomas University.

Mills is the first athlete in his program’s history to be named an All-American and placed higher than any other individual Thomas University athlete at Nationals.

He was the only freshman in the country to reach the final round of the 400m hurdles at Nationals and placed third.

The third-place finish was a new school and personal record of 51.56.

Mills won State in the 110m hurdles in his junior year at Port St. Joe High School and won the 110m and 300m hurdles at State his senior year.

Thomas University is an NAIA program in Thomasville, Georgia.