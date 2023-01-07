BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — Hundreds of athletes participated in Blountstown’s ‘Small Ballerz Baseball Camp’ to learn from four former local players that made it to the majors.

Arnold alum, Lucas Dunn with the San Diego Padres. Blountstown alum, Bryson Horne with the Atlanta Braves. Two former Mosley players, Jaden Rudd with the Toronto Blue Jays and Rj Yeager with the St. Louis Cardinals.

“It’s amazing to give back,” Yeager said. “And all these guys whenever we can, we love doing this stuff. It’s just a small way to give back to a community, there’s a lot of good baseball players in this area and a lot of good coaches that have helped us along the way. So if we can take anything and give it to these kids, we’re going to do it.”

The Blountstown baseball team also volunteered at the camp.

“The biggest things that you can do in the game of baseball is help grow the game and one of my goals when I when I showed up here today was to try to be the reason somebody loves baseball,” Rudd said.

The players showed the younger athletes that their goal of playing professionally is attainable.

“We played on fields like this growing up and all around Bay County,” Dunn said. “So I mean, you look at us four and if we can make it to pro ball, I think any of these kids kids can if they really put their mind and heart to it.”

At the end of the camp, players were able to get autographs from the pros. Then to finish it off, the four played in a home run derby.