Professional bass fisherman from Panama City on cover of Bassmaster Magazine

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – One professional bass fisherman from Panama City was featured on the cover Bassmaster Magazine this week.

Drew Benton is in his sixth year on the Bassmaster Elite Series and was named the 2016 Rookie of the Year.

Benton said in a Facebook post he used to beg his mom and dad to buy the magazines when they went to the grocery store when he was younger and now he’s on the cover.

Benton got an Elite Series title in 2018 at Lake Travis and he has ten Top Ten finishes in his career.