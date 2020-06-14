Pro Watercross begins 2020 tour in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Pro Watercross kicked off its 2020 tour in Panama City Beach on Saturday.

The tour was delayed due to the pandemic and racers said they are excited to be competing again.

“Being able to go racing again that’s massive for us all our sponsors and commitments and everything else,” racer Dustin Motzouris said.

Racers said they were happy to make a stop in Panama City Beach again for the tour, because they were unable to in 2019 as Bay County continued to recover from Hurricane Michael.

However, the pros said they were use to the water being choppy. On Saturday, conditons were calm.

“You get more speed when its flat but definitely the waves make it more interesting it makes it a better race,” racer Michael Borges said.

The event is free and runs through Sunday afternoon.