Pro and amateur disc golfers gather for PDGA sanctioned tournament in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Disc Golf Club put on the first PDGA sanctioned disc golf tournament in the county since Hurricane Michael on Saturday.

72 disc golfers of all ages, genders and skill levels competed in the Pro/Am Tournament at Majette Park.

Six of them were pro disc golfers who traveled from all over to compete in the event.

“We have people from Pensacola, we have a guy from Minnesota down for this event, so just an incredible tournament experience for everyone,” Bay County Disc Golf Club President Brent Gann said.

However, the weather was not cooperative for them. There was multiple lightning delays and the rain didn’t let up much throughout the day, but it’s something the Bay County Disc Golf Club has actually dealt with plenty of times before.

“Bring lots of towels and extra shirts and extra hats and socks, every event we have run it has rained. We know that Florida rains most days and days we run events it always rains,” Gann said.

The rain brought an extra level of competitiveness to the day because the course at Majette is already a challenging one by itself. Gann said they believe it has the longest hole in Northwest Florida, measuring to 1,001 feet.

“It’s a course that tests everything and has a little bit of each throw so everybody is gonna get something they are not used to so it’s a really cool experience and kinda levels the playing field,” Gann said.

All the disc golfers out there on Saturday knew it wouldn’t be easy. 14-year-old disc golfer Kaleb Skinner said it’s what makes the sport fun though.

“The layout is different so it’s gonna be a bit more challenging, the holes are longer and it’s just a bit more challenge with the wind and rain so I’m gonna try and do like I did yesterday,” Skinner said.

However, it didn’t affect Skinner too much. In the first round on Saturday, he was able to eagle on par-4.

Skinner has been participating in the sport for three years now and competes at the intermediate level.

He encourages other to try disc golf because it’s a sport anyone can do.

“You can actually go on Amazon and buy a starter set and you can go out in a field or something and get used to throwing and then you can go on Maps and find a course and start trying in a week or so. It’s definitely easy to get involved and not as hard as it seems,” Skinner said.

To learn how you can get involved with the sport, check out the Bay County Disc Golf Club’s website here.

