Power of Prayer: Bozeman softball player’s miraculous recovery from bad hit to head

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – 13-year-old Bozeman softball player Whitney Rogers was collecting her equipment bag after a game on February 22 when another player was warming up and hit her with a ball.

“I remember I grabbed my bag and I was looking down and all I remember was me getting hit in the side of the head and I fell to the ground, that was it,” Rogers said.

“We rushed to the school as fast as we could when we showed up she was laying on the ground. Absolutely one of the worst moments of our life that we have had to deal with,” Whitney’s mom Lori Rogers said.

Rogers was airlifted to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola where a CT scan showed she had bleeding on the brain.

“It had grown 15 percent larger than it was in Panama City so that was horrible. We did lots of praying,” Lori said.

It wasn’t just the Rogers family who was praying for Whitney. Her story was posted on Facebook by her travel ball team Adiktiv Elite and it went viral. Thousands of shares and softball teams from all over the world began sending their prayers to the Bucks softball player.

“Just the love that people have showed us, it’s overwhelming, we have no clue where all these people come from, that are just praying for my child, my baby, I think with all the prayers, it worked,” Lori said.

Just a few days later, Whitney walked out of the hospital with a brand new scar on her head. Her surgery was a success.

“It was amazing, I was in shock I was here. The good thing is my hairline covers it so you can’t really see it,” Whitney said.

As for getting back on the field, Whitney plans to return as soon as possible.

“With God on her side, she’s great and we’re gonna get back on the field. It’s exciting, I’m excited to see what He has for her,” Lori said.

Rogers is still in recovery, but is expected to be back playing in a few months. If you would like to donate to her GoFundMe, click here.