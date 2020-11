PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – Port St. Joe’s Zoe Gerlach signed to Chipola College on Tuesday morning.

The senior Tiger Shark will be competing with the Indians cross country team in the fall.

Gerlach not only runs, but also plays soccer and basketball for Port St. Joe.

In last week’s soccer season opener against Bozeman, she scored the second goal of the game for the Sharks.