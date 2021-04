PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – Port St. Joe’s Savannah Burkett signed to run cross country for Newberry College in South Carolina on Tuesday.

According to Floridarunners.com, Burkett’s best time for a cross country meet was 24 minutes and 37 seconds.

She’s been running for the Tiger Sharks for a while as in seventh grade she finished ninth in the district to head to regionals.

The next year, as an eighth grader, she helped the team get their first district title.