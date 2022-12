PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – Port St. Joe star running back Dj Oliver signed his national letter of intent to play football at West Virginia on Wednesday afternoon.

Oliver’s singing comes just a few days following his announcement to commit to the Mountaineers over the weekend.

The 6’0, 235-pound back was a monster on both sides of the ball for the Tiger Sharks over the past couple of seasons and was previously committed to the University of South Florida.