PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – Port St. Joe track star Darian Mills signed to run at Thomas University on Thursday morning.

Mills had several schools recruiting him after he won gold in the FHSAA 110 hurdles in back-to-back seasons at the FHSAA Track and Field State Meet at the beginning of May.

He also won the 300-meter hurdles at the state meet and finished his high school career as the second-ranked runner in Florida and No. 18 in the nation.

Mill said he’s very proud to represent the purple and gold colors at the collegiate level.

“Port St. Joe is a small big town,” Mills said. “So just to be able to put Port St. Joe on the map itself is just really good, and my coach he deserves way more recognition than he has now so, it’s just a good feeling that I’m going to leave history behind here and everything, so it’s just really good.”