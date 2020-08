PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – Port St. Joe’s Kelvin Griffin signed to play baseball at Enterprise State Community College on Tuesday night.

Griffin was a talented two-sport athlete for the Sharks, playing both football and baseball.

According to Maxpreps, in 62 games played, he had a .372 batting average, got 70 hits, 40 runs and 32 RBIs.

Griffin actually committed to the school at the end of July, but got to officially sign his letter of intent on Tuesday night.