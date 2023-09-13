PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Port St. Joe junior, Chance Gainer has emerged as a go-to weapon for the football team this season.

Gainer has stepped up to fill the holes left by a solid senior class, including now West Virginia running back, DJ Oliver.

“Looks like it’s finally clicked with him,” Port St. Joe head football coach Tanner Jones said. “I think there’s still a lot more in the tank for him.”

Gainer has already scored eight times in two games this season, the highest per-game average in all of class 1R. Five of those scores, coming from their most recent game against a physical South Walton.

“I didn’t think I was going to do that good,” Gainer said. “I thought I was going to maybe score two, I didn’t think I was going to get five because they have a great defense.”

Gainer can’t be labeled as any one position. He’s scored in all three offensive categories: passing, rushing, and receiving. As well as a kick return on special teams and twice on defense with two pick-sixes.

“It’s a joy because you’ve seen this kid the past few years and you’re waiting for it to finally happen,” Jones said. “When that light bulb went off in his head I can do this, I can take over games, I can make a difference. He is an impact player, anywhere you put him.”

For Gainer, it’s about more than just the stats. The team has dedicated the season to their teammates, TJ Jenkins and Andrew Shepard who were unexpectedly taken from the locker room earlier this year.

“I’m really playing for our two brothers who died in a car crash in May,” Gainer said. “We’re all playing for them.”

Gainer plans to focus on defense in his next game, going for six tackles for loss. The Sharks will travel on their farthest road trip of the season, facing Pike Liberal Arts in Troy, Alabama on Friday, September 15.