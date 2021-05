(WMBB) – Port St. Joe’s Darian Mills got first place in the 110 meter hurdle at the 1A State Track and Field Championships on Friday.

Mills had a time of 14.55 seconds which was just about a second off from the state record set in 2010.

Port St. Joe’s Amani Jones was crowed the runner up in the girls triple jump. She had a distance of 10.97 meters.

Then the Sharks girls 400 Relay team got fifth place with a time of 51.49 seconds.