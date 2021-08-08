Port St. Joe volleyball names Lissa Walker as new head coach

PORT ST. JOE. Fla. (WMBB) – The Port St. Joe volleyball team has a new face leading the way, as they brought in Lissa Walker to be their new head coach this week.

Walker has over 26 years of experience coaching high school volleyball and also softball.

She spent those 26 years in the Birmingham area coaching 16 years at Hueytown High School and 10 at Vestavia Hills High School.

She also has roots in the Panhandle, as her mother grew up in the area, and now she plans to enjoy the beach while coaching the sport she loves.

Walker has spent just one full week with her team but said she sees quite a bit of talent, and potential to win.

“I think we’re going to play with a lot of intensity, a lot of hustle,” Walker said. “We’ve got a long way to go, I think our first game may be in two weeks or so we’re kind of behind the eight-ball getting ready for the season because I was late coming in. But I think we’re going to see a totally different team when we step on the court with the hustle and jus the mentality.”

The Tiger Sharks volleyball team opens their 2021 season on August, 23, with a road match against Rutherford.