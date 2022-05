SANDHILLS, Fla. (WMBB) – With three runs in the top of the first, the Port St. Joe baseball team never looked back, as they took down No. 1 Bozeman 3-2 for the 1A District 4 title.

Bozeman defeated Port St. Joe 6-0 and 11-0 in their first two appearances this season.

The Tiger Sharks improved to 13-11 and the Bucks fell to 22-4 as both teams will await their FHSAA playoff opponent.