Port St. Joe softball player signs to Chipola

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – Port St. Joe softball player Erica Ramsey signed to play for the Chipola Indians on Wednesday.

Ramsey has been a key piece of the Sharks softball program since arriving at the high school, she plays all over the field at third, second, shortstop and catcher.

According to Maxpreps, in 51 games played, she has a batting average of .292 with 42 hits and 28 RBI.

She said she’s thrilled to be living out her dream.

“It’s just kind of like overwhelming and exciting because like you said I’ve worked for this my whole entire life, all those hours spent at the field, after practice, the workout times, all the long weekends getting home at 2o’clock from a tournament, it’s just so exciting that I almost just can’t believe that it’s true and that I’m actually going to play college softball, I’m just so excited,” Ramsey said.

At the signing, she thanked God and her family for helping her get to this point.

“I’ve prayed and I know He has a plan for me and I just can’t wait to see what His plan is for me. Also my maw maw she’s in heaven right now but I know she’s watching down on me and I knew she’s so proud I wish she could be here today but I know she’s always going to be with me,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey still has her senior season with the Sharks to look forward too, which starts in February.