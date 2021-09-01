Port St. Joe Sharks moving up the food-chain, receive top 20 ranking in state

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Port St. Joe football team is receiving recognition for their week one performance, as ITG Sports has ranked them at the No. 20 team in the state for Classes 1A-4A.

Port St. Joe shut out Marianna 36-0, putting the game away in the first quarter, which is something head coach Tanner Jones said is their plan of attack for the whole season.

“You know our mindset is be the storm,” Jones said. “You know, in the past, we’ve said weather the storm, get through the first and second let our running, our strength our conditioning take over in the latter part of the game, right now we don’t have that so right now we need to be the storm, we need to come out wreck havoc and get out of there as soon as possible.”

Port St. Joe is already facing trial heading into their second week of the regular season, as all Gulf County schools were shut down through Labor Day due to COVID-19. The team has still been able to practice, but they have had to adapt for the safety of their players.

“We’re trying to keep our guys as separated as possible but still get a good practice in, as far as the weight room do that kind of same mindset, we keep them separated in their cages,” Jones said. “And we’ve dealt with it as much as anybody else, but really we’re just trying to keep our guys away from it, keep them focused on playing this game Friday and you know, see where it goes.”

The Sharks will look to extend their record to 2-0 this week as they head to Jefferson County, a team they haven’t played in the regular season since 2014.

“I think when you go play those road games it’s fun to play somewhere new, I’m sure most of these kids have never played in Jefferson County, Montecillo is a historic place, in the past, they’ve had a lot of success, and it’s a really interesting place to play,” Jones said. “Our guys have to come in and they just have to take over the field, it’s got to be their field, they have to treat it like a home game, and go in, take care of business, and get out of there.”

In four consecutive years, Port St. Joe football has opened the season with a win, the last time they started 2-0 was in 2018 and they went to the final four.

The Sharks will travel to Jefferson County on Friday, September 3.