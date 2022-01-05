Port St. Joe running back DJ Oliver turning heads after incredible junior season

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – Port St. Joe running back DJ Oliver drew major attention around the Panhandle following a massive junior season.

Oliver complied over 2,000 total yards in the 2021 season with 30 touchdowns to go along and was ranked second in the state in class 1A in both rushing yards and total points scored.

“It’s fun, I like running the ball,” Oliver said. “I proved to myself and a lot of people that I can play it, I got a lot of touchdowns, I got a lot of rushing yards, I can catch, I got a lot of receiving yards, but I also like tackling so it really goes both ways for me.”

Oliver played on both offense and defense and led the Sharks to an 8-2 record and a first-round bye in the playoffs, which was even more special to him after sitting out his sophomore season.

“I got hurt the first game of the season last year and I missed the whole season,” Oliver said. “So after that recovery I had a lot of time to work on getting back good, having track I went to state for track and state for weightlifting, and after that, I just grinded it out through the summer and got back to the season to pay it off.”

The stud running back’s role model is three-time super bowl champion LeGarrette Blount, who also happens to be his uncle, and trains with him frequently.

“I’ve been working with him,” Oliver said. “I will work with him a lot, sometimes he’ll come into town like he was in town this Christmas, but we sometimes go to the field and get some work in, and we just talk about football.”

Oliver has yet to receive any college offers after his junior season, but with one more to add to his impressive resume, he is hoping that changes as a senior.

“I’m really just trying to get that first offer to come in,” Oliver said. “But after that first offer, I know that many more is going to come so I’m really just working on that, talking to other schools and stuff.”

Oliver received votes for the 2021 Florida class 1A player of the year and finished in the top five.