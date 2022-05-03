PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – Port St. Joe runner Parker Hicks signed to the Marion Military Institute cross country team on Tuesday afternoon.

The senior moved to the high school just two years ago and he said it was then he started running competitively for the first time.

“It was kind of surprising to me, my dad was like ‘Yo you should try to do cross country,’ and I was like alright, and I just started running,” Hicks said. “And coach says “Alright you’re on the team, show me what you got,’ so I come out there the first day and run like a 22:35, place 17th out of a hundred people and he was like ‘I think we’ve got something over here.'”

Hicks will be competing in multiple events with the Port St. Joe track and field team on Wednesday in the Class 1A regionals in Jacksonville.