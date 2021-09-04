Port St. Joe native Trey Sanders bounces back from injury, scores first career touchdown at Alabama

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Port St. Joe native and Alabama running back, Trey Sanders, scored the first touchdown of his career for the Tide in Saturday’s victory over Miami.

In November of 2020, Sanders injured his hip in a car accident, when he and his brother were hit at the intersection of Demont Road and Highway 20 in Clarksville.

Sanders had to be life-flighted to Bay Medical with non-life-threatening injuries and has since made a full recovery.

After the game Saturday, Sanders tweeted “It took everything I had to get to this point… Trust in God.”

Sanders ran 20-yards for the score and finished with 41 yards on eight carries.