Port St. Joe Lady Sharks head to state final, while Holmes County falls in semis

LAKELAND, Fla. (WMBB) – The Port St. Joe girls basketball team is headed to the 1A state championship game.

The Lady Sharks beat Madison County 51-48 to advance to the title game.

Sharks Mimi Larry led the team with 14 points.

In the other 1A state semifinals game, the Holmes County girls basketball team fell to Hawthorne 50-48.

The Blue Devils were still battling injuries in this one and managed to take this one all the way to the end.

Akiela Farrow led the team with 17 points in the game. Holmes County finishes the season with at 23-5 record.

Port St. Joe will take on Hawthorne in the 1A state championship game on Friday night.