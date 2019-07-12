Port St. Joe holds a parade for Dixie Youth Baseball state champions

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB)– Port St. Joe residents lined the street to celebrate the community’s Dixie Youth Baseball team.

The St. Joe All Stars won the District II AAA state title on Wednesday night with a 11-0 win over Paxton.

The team will play in the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series in Lumberton, North Carolina at the end of the month.

“It’s great that they’re supporting us and we know we have people there for us that if we get nervous,” said player Easton Buchanane.

St. Joe’s road to the World Series began when head coach Rashed Brown’s son asked him to coach him and some friends.

Brown agreed and what was a father and son bonding activity turned into a state championship title.

“We brought history, made history, fought through a hurricane look at us now,” said Brown.

St. Joe will be called team Florida at the World Series and their first game is on Friday, July 26.

“We’re just gonna celebrate as hard as we can and thank God for the way he treated us this way,” said player Jayden Reese.

