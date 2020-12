EASTPOINT, Fla. (WMBB) – The Port St. Joe girls soccer beat Franklin County 9-1 on Tuesday.

The Lady Sharks stay undefeated with the win, improving to a 9-0 record on the year.

Becca Maddox led the Sharks in scoring with five goals, and Zoe Gerlach, Lexi Fountain, London White and Madelyn Gortemoller each had one goal in the win.

The Sharks will take on Wakulla on Thursday night.